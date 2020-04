BRIEF-Starhill Global REIT Updates Various Measures To Stem Spread Of COVID-19

April 8 (Reuters) - Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust:

* TO PROVIDE MORE RENTAL RELIEF TO ELIGIBLE RETAIL TENANTS OF SINGAPORE PROPERTIES IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* FROM QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH, TO SWITCH FROM QTRLY TO SEMI-ANNUAL DISTRIBUTION

* YTL STARHILL GLOBAL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO TAKE 20% CUT IN DIRECTORS’ FEES FOR 3 MONTHS FROM APRIL

* RETAIL TENANTS AT ASSETS IN SINGAPORE, AUSTRALIA AND CHINA HAVE BEEN IMPACTED BY LOWER TOURIST ARRIVALS

* YTL STARHILL GLOBAL’S CEO & CFO TO TAKE PAY CUT OF 10%, SENIOR STAFF TO TAKE PAY CUTS OF 5% FOR 3 MNTHS

* SAVINGS FROM SALARY ADJUSTMENT TO BE PASSED TO UNITHOLDERS

* EVALUATING PACKAGE TO SUPPORT TENANTS OF PROPERTIES IN ADELAIDE & PERTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: