Feb 20 (Reuters) - StarHub Ltd:

* FINAL DIVIDEND DECLARED AT 2.25 CENTS PER SHARE

* FY2020 SERVICE EBITDA MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE AT 27% TO 29%

* EXPECTS A 1% TO 3% YOY RISE IN SERVICE REVENUE IN FY2020

* INTENDS TO MAINTAIN A DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF 9.0 CENTS FOR FY2020

* EXCLUDING SPECTRUM AND 5G CAPEX, CO EXPECTS CAPEX COMMITMENT TO BE BETWEEN 6% AND 7% OF TOTAL REVENUE FOR FY20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: