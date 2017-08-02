FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Starhub posts quarterly net profit of S$85.7 mln
August 2, 2017 / 10:03 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Starhub posts quarterly net profit of S$85.7 mln

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Starhub Ltd

* Quarterly net profit of S$85.7 million versus S$108.6 million a year ago

* Quarterly revenue of S$579.1 million versus S$585.7 million a year ago

* Intend to maintain a quarterly cash dividend of 4 cents per ordinary share for FY2017.

* Maintain guidance on group's 2017 service revenue

* Post-Paid mobile ARPU at s$70 in 2Q2017 and S$69 in 1H2017 was S$1 lower YOY

* Pre-Paid mobile ARPU at S$15 was S$1 lower YOY for both 2Q2017 and 1H2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

