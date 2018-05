May 3 (Reuters) - StarHub Ltd:

* FOR 1Q2018, COMPANY DECLARES AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 4 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* SEES GROUP’S 2018 SERVICE REVENUE TO BE 1% TO 3% LOWER YOY

* FY2018 SERVICE EBITDA MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 27% TO 29% AFTER ADOPTION OF SFRS

* IN 2018 CAPEX PAYMENT IS EXPECTED TO BE 11% OF TOTAL REVENUE

* INTEND TO PAY QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 4 SINGAPORE CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE FOR FY2018