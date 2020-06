BRIEF-Starland Holdings Responds To Queries By SGX-ST

June 22 (Reuters) - Starland Holdings Ltd:

* RESPONDS TO QUERIES BY SGX-ST ON ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO BANK ACCOUNTS IN CHINA BEING FROZEN

* FROZEN AMOUNT OF RMB25.39 MILLION IS ABOUT 20.28% OF TOTAL CASH & BANK BALANCE

* HAS SUFFICIENT FUNDS IN CHINA TO BE ABLE TO SETTLE ANY OBLIGATIONS OR LIABILITIES PAYABLE TO OUR VENDORS AND EMPLOYEES

* NOT TO DATE RECEIVED ANY NOTIFICATION FROM RELEVANT REGULATORS / AUTHORITIES REGARDING SUSPENSION OF BANK ACCOUNTS