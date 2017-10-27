BRIEF-Starlight U.S. Multi-Family No. 1 Value-Add Fund to acquire apartment complex in Atlanta, Georgia

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Starlight Us Multi-family No. 1 Value Add Fund:
* Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (no. 1) Value-Add Fund to acquire apartment complex in Atlanta, Georgia resulting in full deployment of initial public offering proceeds
* Starlight US Multi-Family No 1 Value Add Fund - has entered into an agreement to acquire a 50 pct interest in Landmark at Coventry Pointe
* Starlight US Multi-Family No. 1 Value Add Fund - upon acquisition of Coventry Pointe, fund will have fully deployed proceeds of initial public offering
* Starlight US Multi-Family No 1 Value Add Fund - agreed to purchase a 50 pct interest in coventry pointe unencumbered for purchase price of US$17.65 million
* Starlight US Multi-Family No 1 Value Add Fund - in connection with acquisition of Coventry Pointe, fund has secured new financing
* Starlight US Multi-Family No 1 Value Add Fund - new financing was secured for a three year term with two, one year extensions