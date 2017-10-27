FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Starlight U.S. Multi-Family No. 1 Value-Add Fund to acquire apartment complex in Atlanta, Georgia
Sections
Featured
Wall Street loves electric cars, America loves trucks
Business
Wall Street loves electric cars, America loves trucks
Cloud computing drives massive growth for big U.S. tech firms
Technology
Cloud computing drives massive growth for big U.S. tech firms
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
Cyber Risk
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2017 / 12:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Starlight U.S. Multi-Family No. 1 Value-Add Fund to acquire apartment complex in Atlanta, Georgia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Starlight Us Multi-family No. 1 Value Add Fund:

* Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (no. 1) Value-Add Fund to acquire apartment complex in Atlanta, Georgia resulting in full deployment of initial public offering proceeds

* Starlight US Multi-Family No 1 Value Add Fund - ‍has entered into an agreement to acquire a 50 pct interest in Landmark at Coventry Pointe​

* Starlight US Multi-Family No. 1 Value Add Fund - ‍upon acquisition of Coventry Pointe, fund will have fully deployed proceeds of initial public offering​

* Starlight US Multi-Family No 1 Value Add Fund - ‍ agreed to purchase a 50 pct interest in coventry pointe unencumbered for purchase price of US$17.65 million​

* Starlight US Multi-Family No 1 Value Add Fund - ‍in connection with acquisition of Coventry Pointe, fund has secured new financing​

* Starlight US Multi-Family No 1 Value Add Fund - ‍new financing was secured for a three year term with two, one year extensions​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.