May 10 (Reuters) - Stars Group Inc:

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.39 BILLION TO $1.47 BILLION

* STARS GROUP INC SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.39 BLN TO $1.47 BLN

* STARS GROUP INC - QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.36

* STARS GROUP INC - QTRLY ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $ 0.66

* STARS GROUP INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.38, REV VIEW $1.84 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: