BRIEF-Startek And Aegis Combine To Create Global Leader In Customer Engagement Solutions

March 15 (Reuters) - Startek Inc:

* STARTEK AND AEGIS COMBINE TO CREATE GLOBAL LEADER IN CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS

* ‍STARTEK TO RECEIVE CASH INVESTMENT OF $10 MILLION AT $12 PER SHARE​

* ‍STARTEK WILL ISSUE CSP 20.6 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK IN EXCHANGE FOR ALL OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK OF AEGIS​

* ‍ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH AFFILIATE OF CAPITAL SQUARE PARTNERS FOR STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING CSP PORTFOLIO CO, ESM HOLDINGS LTD

* ‍CSP OR AFFILIATE WILL INCREASE ITS INVESTMENT IN STARTEK BY PURCHASING 833,333 PRIMARY SHARES OF STARTEK STOCK​

* ‍CSP IS EXPECTED TO OWN ABOUT 55% OF COMBINED CO, STARTEK SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO OWN ABOUT 45% OF COMBINED CO

* ‍CSP WILL ALSO HAVE RIGHT TO APPOINT A MAJORITY OF COMBINED COMPANY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS​