April 18 (Reuters) - STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP:

* STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP PUBLISHES OFFER DOCUMENTS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ

* STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS CA IMMO OFFER PRICE OF 27.50/SHARE

* STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS IMMOFINANZ OFFER PRICE OF 2.10/SHARE

* STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP OFFER PRICES ARE IN EUROS