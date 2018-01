Jan 4 (Reuters) - Starwood Property Trust Inc:

* STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST EXPANDS MULTIFAMILY AFFORDABLE HOUSING PORTFOLIO WITH ACQUISITION

* STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST INC - DEAL FOR $600 MILLION

* STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST - DEAL FUNDED WITH UNITS IN NEWLY-FORMED UNIT EXCHANGEABLE INTO STWD SHARES, CASH, DEBT FINANCING