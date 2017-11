Nov 27 (Reuters) - Starwood Property Trust Inc:

* Starwood Property Trust prices private offering of unsecured senior notes

* Starwood Property Trust - ‍has priced its private offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.750% unsecured senior notes due March 2025​

* ‍Notes priced at 99.249% of principal amount and settlement of offering is expected to occur on December 4, 2017​