Oct 18 (Reuters) - Starwood Real Estate Income Trust Inc​ ‍

* Starwood Real Estate Income Trust Inc​ files for offering on a continuous basis up to $5 billion in shares of common stock - sec filing

* ‍Starwood Real Estate Income Trust - offering consists of up to $4 billion in shares in primary offering and up to $1 billion in shares pursuant to co's distribution reinvestment plan Source text: (bit.ly/2xOmhe1)