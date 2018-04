April 11 (Reuters) - Starzen Co Ltd

* Says co signs business and capital alliance agreement with Ishikawa-based firm, which is mainly engaged in wholesale and processing of meat

* Says two entities will cooperate on meat related business

* Says co will hold 20 percent stake in the Ishikawa-based firm

