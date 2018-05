May 8 (Reuters) - State Auto Financial Corp:

* STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP - ON MARCH 30, STATE AUTO P&C TERMINATED ITS CREDIT FACILITY WHICH WAS MATURING IN JULY 2018 - SEC FILING

* STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP - PRIOR TO ITS TERMINATION, STATE AUTO P&C HAD NOT MADE ANY BORROWINGS UNDER THE SPC CREDIT FACILITY