May 23 (Reuters) - State Auto Financial Corp:

* STATE AUTO FINANCIAL SAYS ON MAY 17, UNIT RECEIVED LOAN FROM FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK OF CINCINNATI - SEC FILING

* STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP - LOAN FROM FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK OF CINCINNATI IS A 15-YEAR TERM LOAN IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $85 MILLION Source text : [bit.ly/2Lp6SEb] Further company coverage: