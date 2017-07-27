FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-State Bank Financial Corporation reports second quarter results

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - State Bank Financial Corp

* State Bank Financial Corporation reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.39

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tangible book value per share was $13.94 at end of q2 of 2017

* Says net interest income of $46.5 million in q2 increased from $41.7 million in the second quarter of 2016

* Says accretion income on loans was $9.2 million in q2, up from $7.7 million from last quarter but down from $14.0 million in q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

