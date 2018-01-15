FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 15, 2018 / 10:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-State Bank Of India Announces Tie-Up With Transfast Remittance LLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India:

* ‍CO TIES UP WITH TRANSFAST REMITTANCE LLC FOR INWARD REMITTANCE FROM USA TO INDIA​ Source text: State Bank of India (SBI) – the largest commercial bank in India – announced tie-up with Transfast Remittance LLC - the USA based payment network since 25 years with a network that covers over 6 billion people across 120+ countries – for inward remittance from the USA to India. Transfast enjoys a leadership position in the cross border payments industry and offers competitive pricing, fast transfer of funds and personalized customer engagement to notify transfers and other value added services. Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
