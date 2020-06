June 11 (Reuters) - State Bank of India:

* APPROVED DIVESTMENT OF 21 MILLION EQUITY SHARES CONSTITUTING 2.1% OF CO’S STAKE IN SBI LIFE

* TO DIVEST STAKE TO ACHIEVE MINIMUM PUBLIC SHAREHOLDING OF 25% IN SBI LIFE

* TO DIVEST SBI LIFE STAKE VIA OFFER FOR SALE PROCESS