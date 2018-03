March 28 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India:

* SAYS REVISION IN INTEREST RATES ON RETAIL DOMESTIC TERM DEPOSITS (BELOW 10 MILLION RUPEES) W.E.F. 28.03.2018

* INTEREST RATE ON RETAIL DOMESTIC TERM DEPOSITS (BELOW 10 MILLION RUPEES) FOR 5 YRS AND UP TO 10 YRS IS NOW 6.75 PERCENT P.A.

* SAYS ALSO REVISES INTEREST RATES ON DOMESTIC BULK TERM DEPOSITS W.E.F. 28.03.2018