FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-State Bank of India reduces NEFT, RTGS charges up to 75 pct
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
Syria
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 13, 2017 / 5:46 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-State Bank of India reduces NEFT, RTGS charges up to 75 pct

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India

* Says SBI reduces NEFT & RTGS charges upto 75%

* Reduced charges will be applicable on transactions done through internet banking (INB), mobile banking (MB) services offered by bank

* Waives IMPS charges for transfer upto 1000 rupees

* Says NEFT and RTGS transaction charges table effective from 15th July, 2017 ‍​ Source text - [SBI reduces NEFT & RTGS charges upto 75% Bank waives IMPS charges for transfer upto Rs. 1000 Mumbai, July 13, 2017: State Bank of India (SBI), the largest commercial bank in the country had reduced charges for NEFT and RTGS transactions upto 75% effective from 15th July, 2017. The reduced charges will be applicable on the transactions done through internet banking (INB) and mobile banking (MB) services offered by the bank.]

Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.