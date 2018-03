BRIEF-State Bank Of India Says Cases Related To Kanishk Gold, Nathella Sampath Jewelry Reported To CBI

March 23 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India:

* STATE BANK OF INDIA CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID CO REGISTERS 8.24 BILLION RUPEES BANK FRAUD CASE AGAINST KANISHK GOLD WITH CBI

* KANISHK GOLD CLASSIFIED BY BANK AS FRAUD ON NOV 16, 2017 FOR MISREPRESENTING FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FROM 2009 AND LIQUIDATED PRIMARY SECURITY‍​

* NATHELLA SAMPATH JEWELRY CLASSIFIED BY BANK AS FRAUD ON DEC 22,2017 FOR MISREPRESENTING FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FROM 2010,LIQUIDATED PRIMARY SECURITY‍​

* BOTH CASES HAVE BEEN REPORTED TO CBI Source text - bit.ly/2G6Xulv Further company coverage: