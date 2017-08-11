FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-State Bank of India sees credit growth of 6 pct - 8 pct for FY18
Sections
Featured
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 11, 2017 / 8:21 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-State Bank of India sees credit growth of 6 pct - 8 pct for FY18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - State Bank of India

* Says agri, sme and retail advances growth expected to stabilise from q2fy18, led by retail segment

* State bank of India - recoveries to pick up in remaining quarters as slippages in retail segment are pulled back

* Expect credit growth of 6.0% - 8.0% for fy18

* Credit cost to trend lower from 2.90% in fy17 and 2.48% in q1fy18; and likely to end below 2.25% for fy18

* State bank of India - corporate slippages to remain largely confined to the watch-list

* State bank of India - slippage ratio to decline from 5.78% in fy17 and 5.38% in q1fy18 to below 3.3% for fy18e Source text: (bit.ly/2uwfDTL) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.