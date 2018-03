March 16 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India:

* SOLD 4.40 PERCENT STAKE ‍IN CLEARING CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED​

* SAYS POST TRANSACTION, SBI HOLDS 16.8 PERCENT STAKE IN CCIL WHILE UNIT SBI DFHI HOLDS ANOTHER 4.5 PERCENT Source text - bit.ly/2tXlciw Further company coverage: