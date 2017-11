BRIEF-State Bank of India Sept qtr standalone profit down about 38 pct

Nov 10 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India

* Sept quarter standalone net profit 15.82 billion rupees versus profit of 25.38 billion rupees year ago

* Consensus forecast for sept quarter standalone profit was 26.96 billion rupees

* Sept quarter standalone interest earned 548.50 billion rupees versus 424.82 billion rupees year ago

* Sept quarter standalone provisions 191.37 billion rupees versus 78.97 billion rupees year ago

* Sept quarter standalone provisions for non-performing assets 167.15 billion rupees versus 76.70 billion rupees year ago

* Sept quarter standalone gross NPA 9.83 percent versus 9.97 percent previous quarter

* Sept quarter standalone net NPA 5.43 percent versus 5.97 percent previous quarter

* Says exceptional item in quarter of 54.36 billion rupees‍​

* Says exceptional item in quarter of 54.36 billion rupees‍​

* Says exceptional item in quarter on sale of pattial investment in unit SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd‍​