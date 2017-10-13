FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 13, 2017 / 5:53 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-State Bank of India ties up with Shriram Automall India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India

* Says Shriram Automall India ties up with SBI for SME segment

* Shriram Automall India to provide solutions to dispose pre-owned vehicles, construction equipment, three wheelers, two wheelers‍​ Source text - [SHRIRAM AUTOMALL INKS TIE-UP WITH STATE BANK OF INDIA FOR ITS SME SEGMENT Key Highlights .Shriram Automall ties up with State Bank of India, SME vertical with a Pan India Agreement .Complete solutions for the disposal of pre-owned commercial vehicles, construction equipment, three wheelers and two wheelers.]

Further company coverage:

