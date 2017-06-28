FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2017 / 8:45 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-State Street announces planned increase to its qtrly common stock dividend to $0.42/share

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - State Street Corp:

* State Street Corporation announces planned increase to its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.42 per share and an authorization to purchase up to $1.4 billion of its common stock

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.42per share

* State street - capital plan proposes increase to quarterly common stock dividend to $0.42 per share, from $0.38 per share, beginning in q3 of 2017

* State street corp - capital plan includes no net issuance of preferred shares over program period of july 1, 2017 through june 30, 2018

* State street - capital plan proposes an increase to quarterly common stock dividend to $0.42 per share, from $0.38 per share, beginning in q3 of 2017

* State street corp - program will be effective july 1, 2017 and extend through june 30, 2018

* Assets under management include approximately $33 billion as of march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

