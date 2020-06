BRIEF-State Street Announces Preliminary Inaugural Stress Capital Buffer Requirement Of 2.5%

June 29 (Reuters) - State Street Corp:

* STATE STREET - ANNOUNCED PRELIMINARY INAUGURAL STRESS CAPITAL BUFFER REQUIREMENT OF 2.5% BEGINNING IN Q4 OF 2020

* STATE STREET - ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO CONTINUE QTRLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND OF $0.52 PER SHARE IN Q3 SUBJECT TO CONSIDERATION & APPROVAL BY CO’S BOARD

* STATE STREET CORP - SUSPENDING SHARE REPURCHASES FOR Q3 OF 2020, CONSISTENT WITH FEDERAL RESERVE’S INSTRUCTIONS TO ALL LARGE BANKS

* STATE STREET - BOARD WILL CONSIDER COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND AT A REGULARLY SCHEDULED BOARD MEETING IN Q3 OF 2020

* STATE STREET CORP - FIRM’S CAPITAL POSITION REMAINS STRONG AMID CONSIDERABLE ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY CREATED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* STATE STREET CORP - WILL CONSIDER FULL RANGE OF CAPITAL ACTIONS, INCLUDING POTENTIAL RESUMPTION OF SHARE REPURCHASES, IN UPCOMING QTRS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: