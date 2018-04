BRIEF-State Street Reports First-Quarter 2018 EPS Of $1.62, Up 41%

April 20 (Reuters) - State Street Corp:

* STATE STREET REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EPS OF $1.62, UP 41%, AND ROE OF 12.8%, UP 2.9 PERCENTAGE POINTS, COMPARED TO THE FIRST-QUARTER OF 2017

* QTRLY TOTAL EXPENSES $2,256 MILLION, UP 8.1 PERCENT

* AUM AT Q1-END $2,729 BILLION VERSUS $2,561 BILLION AT Q1-END LAST YEAR

* QTRLY TOTAL FEE REVENUE $2,363 MILLION, UP 7.5 PERCENT

* STATE STREET-BASEL III TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO BASED ON FULLY PHASED-IN ADVANCED APPROACHES (ESTIMATED) PRO-FORMA 15.4% AT Q1 END VERSUS 15.2% AT Q4 END

* DUE TO ENACTMENT OF TCJA ,Q4 2017 INCLUDED ONE-TIME ESTIMATED NET COST OF $250 MILLION

* STATE STREET- Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME ROSE FROM Q1 2017, PRIMARILY DUE TO HIGHER U.S. MARKET INTEREST RATES,DISCIPLINED LIABILITY PRICING,AMONG OTHERS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.59, REVENUE VIEW $3.00 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S