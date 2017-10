BRIEF-State Street reports Q3 Operating EPS Of $1.71

Oct 23 (Reuters) - State Street Corp:

* State street reports third-quarter 2017 gaap-basis eps of $1.66, up 29% compared to 3q16, and roe of 13.0%, up 2.4% points

* Q3 operating earnings per share $1.71

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue rose 9 percent to $2.8 billion

* Qtrly total revenue on gaap basis $2,846‍​ million versus $2,620 million last year

* Qtrly total expenses on operating basis $‍​1,988 million versus $1,909 million last year

* Qtrly total fee revenue on operating basis $ 2,321 million versus $2,213 million

* Qtrly total revenue on operating basis $ 2,967 million versus $2,754 million

* Assets Under Management at quarter-end $2,673‍​ billion versus $2,606 billion at q2-end

* Basel III tier 1 capital ratio based on advanced approach as of quarter-end 15.7‍​ percent versus 15.1 percent as of June 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: