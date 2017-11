Nov 7 (Reuters) - State Street Corp

* State Street implements leadership succession plan

* State Street Corp - ‍Jay Hooley to retire as CEO by end of 2018; vice-chairman Ron O‘Hanley to succeed Hooley as CEO and is appointed president & COO​

* State Street Corp - ‍ron O'Hanley to succeed Hooley as CEO​