12 days ago
BRIEF-State Street's shareholders file derivative complaint against co "demanding" that co take legal action against past, present officers, directors
August 4, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-State Street's shareholders file derivative complaint against co "demanding" that co take legal action against past, present officers, directors

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - State Street Corp

* State Street- In July 2017, shareholder filed derivative complaint against co "demanding" that co take legal action against past, present officers, directors

* Says the complaint is regarding the recovery of alleged damages from the incorrect invoicing of certain expenses - SEC filing

* State street says the complaint is regarding the recovery of alleged damages from Jan 2016 settlement with SEC concerning Ohio public retirement plans

* State Street Corp - shareholder complaint also seeks that the company institute various corporate governance reforms Source text:[bit.ly/2wdds8Z] Further company coverage:

