BRIEF-Statement From Abbott UK On Clarification Regarding Abbott's Antibody Test As Home Test

May 20 (Reuters) - Abbott UK:

* STATEMENT FROM ABBOTT UK ON CLARIFICATION REGARDING ABBOTT’S ANTIBODY TEST AS A HOME TEST

* ABBOTT UK - HOME-TESTS THAT USE SAMPLES FROM FINGER PRICKS HAVE NOT BEEN VALIDATED BY ABBOTT OR BY PUBLIC HEALTH BODIES ACROSS UK

* ABBOTT UK - SEVERAL ANNOUNCEMENTS FROM RETAILERS AND WEBSITES THAT CLAIM TO PROVIDE PURCHASABLE HOME ANTIBODY TEST KITS BY ABBOTT

* ABBOTT UK - TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION UPON LEARNING OF THIS AND HAVE TAKEN STEPS TO HAVE COMPANIES REMOVE OUR NAME FROM THEIR WEBSITE

* ABBOTT UK - ABBOTT'S ARCHITECT SARS-COV-2 TEST WAS DEVELOPED FOR USE BY LABORATORY PROFESSIONALS ONLY