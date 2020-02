BRIEF-Statement From Chief Public Health Officer Of Canada On Release Of Selected Individuals From Quarantine For 2019 Novel Coronavirus

Feb 9 (Reuters) -

* STATEMENT FROM CHIEF PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICER OF CANADA ON RELEASE OF SELECTED INDIVIDUALS FROM QUARANTINE FOR 2019 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* CHIEF PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICER OF CANADA SAYS ON FEBRUARY 7, 2020, GOVERNMENT OF CANADA REPATRIATED CANADIANS AND THEIR FAMILIES FROM WUHAN, CHINA

* CANADA’S CHIEF PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICER-REPATRIATED CANADIANS, FAMILIES ARE AT CANADIAN FORCES BASE TRENTON FOR 14 DAYS OF HEALTH ASSESSMENT, OBSERVATION

* CANADA CHIEF PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICER SAYS CANADIAN ARMED FORCES MEDICAL STAFF DO NOT POSE A RISK OF SIGNIFICANT HARM TO PUBLIC HEALTH

* CANADA’S CHIEF PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICER- ALL PASSENGERS WERE ASYMPTOMATIC DURING FLIGHT

* CANADA CHIEF PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICER SAYS CANADIAN ARMED FORCES MEDICAL STAFF’S CONTINUED QUARANTINE IS NOT REQUIRED

* CANADA'S CHIEF PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICER- NONE OF RETURNING CANADIANS OR THEIR FAMILY MEMBERS HAVE EXHIBITED SYMPTOMS OF 2019-NCOV