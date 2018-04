BRIEF-Statoil awards NOK 1.3 bln contract to Aibel

April 19 (Reuters) - Statoil Asa:

* AWARDING BILLION NOK CONTRACT FOR NJORD BRAVO FSO

* CONTRACT VALUE IS AROUND NOK 1.3 BILLION ($167.66 MILLION)

* IS TODAY AWARDING, ON BEHALF OF NJORD LICENSE, A CONTRACT TO AIBEL FOR UPGRADING OF NJORD BRAVO FLOATING STORAGE AND OFFLOADING (FSO) VESSEL IN NORWEGIAN SEA

* STORAGE VESSEL WILL BE PREPARED FOR EXTENDED OPERATION OF NJORD AND HYME FIELDS, AS WELL AS TIE-IN OF TWO NEW FIELD DEVELOPMENTS IN NORWEGIAN SEA, BAUGE AND FENJA

* NJORD FIELD CAME ON STREAM IN 1997, AND BOTH PLATFORM AND STORAGE VESSEL ARE NOW BEING UPGRADED FOR ADDITIONAL 20 YEARS Source text: bit.ly/2HKuilQ Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7536 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)