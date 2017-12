BRIEF-Statoil awards subsea contracts worth up to NOK 40 bln

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Statoil Asa:

* ‍STATOIL HAS AWARDED NEW SUBSEA MAINTENANCE FRAMEWORK AGREEMENTS TO AKER SOLUTIONS , TECHNIPFMC AND ONESUBSEA.

* CONTRACTS ARE FOR WORK ON THE NORWEGIAN CONTINENTAL SHELF​

* ‍CONTRACTS HAVE A TOTAL ESTIMATED VALUE OF MORE THAN NOK 8 BILLION AND A DURATION EXTENDING TO 2023.​

* ‍IN ADDITION, CONTRACTS INCLUDE OPTIONS FOR A TOTAL OF 20 YEARS. ESTIMATED TOTAL VALUE WILL BE APPROXIMATELY NOK 40 BILLION, SHOULD ALL OPTIONS WITH ASSUMED SCOPE OF WORK BE EXERCISED.​

* ‍NEW AGREEMENTS APPLY TO STATOIL-OPERATED SUBSEA WELLS ON NORWEGIAN CONTINENTAL SHELF WITH EQUIPMENT FROM AFOREMENTIONED SUPPLIERS AND INCLUDE MAINTENANCE OF EQUIPMENT BELONGING TO MORE THAN 500 WELLS.​

* ‍FIGURES INCLUDE PLANNED WELLS IN FIELD DEVELOPMENTS OF JOHAN CASTBERG AND SNORRE EXPANSION PROJECT.​ Further company coverage: (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg)