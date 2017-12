BRIEF-Statoil's Snorre field extension cost slightly exceeds NOK 19 bln

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Statoil Asa:

* STATOIL: INVESTING IN 25 MORE YEARS ON THE SNORRE FIELD - INVESTING IN 25 MORE YEARS ON THE SNORRE FIELD - STATOIL.COM

* ‍INVESTMENT WILL INCREASE RECOVERY FROM SNORRE FIELD BY CLOSE TO 200 MILLION BARRELS​

* ‍CONTRACTS WORTH UP TO NOK 9 BILLION WILL BE AWARDED​

* ‍INVESTMENT COSTS SLIGHTLY EXCEED NOK 19 BILLION​

* ‍PDO INVOLVES A COMPREHENSIVE SUBSEA DEVELOPMENT, UPGRADING OF SNORRE A INSTALLATION, INCREASED GAS INJECTION AND GAS IMPORT FOR INJECTION​

* ‍ALSO SIGNING CONTRACTS FOR SUBSEA PRODUCTION SYSTEM WITH TECHNIPFMC, FABRICATION AND INSTALLATION OF PIPELINE BUNDLE SYSTEM WITH SUBSEA 7, MODIFICATION WORK ON SNORRE A WITH AIBEL AND A RIG WITH TRANSOCEAN​

* ‍ALL CONTRACTS ARE SUBJECT TO FINAL APPROVAL OF PDO BY NORWEGIAN AUTHORITIES​