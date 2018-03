BRIEF-Statpro Group Says FY Revenue Rose 31 Pct To 49.34 Mln Stg

March 14 (Reuters) - Statpro Group Plc:

* TOTAL DIVIDEND 2.9 PENCE PER SHARE

* ‍GROUP REVENUE INCREASED BY 31 PCT TO £49.34 MILLION FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2017 , (2016: £37.55 MILLION)​

* FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2017 ‍ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE UP 74% TO 5.9P​

* FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2017 ‍ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION INCREASED 29% TO £3.45 MILLION​

* SAYS ‍IN 2019, GROUP PLANS TO STRUCTURE BUSINESS INTO THREE DIVISIONS​

* STATPRO GROUP PLC SAYS ‍LARGEST DIVISION, REVOLUTION, WILL CONTAIN ALL GROUP’S ANALYTICS SERVICES INCLUDING REVOLUTION, STATPRO SEVEN, DELTA AND ALPHA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: