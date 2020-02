Feb 25 (Reuters) - Steadfast Group Ltd:

* HY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $350.9 MILLION VERSUS $261.7 MILLION

* HY NET LOSS AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE $71.9 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF $40.5 MILLION

* RECONFIRMS FY GUIDANCE TO BE AT THE TOP END OF GUIDANCE RANGE

* INTERIM DIVIDEND (FULLY FRANKED) OF 3.6 CENTS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: