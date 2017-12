BRIEF-SteadyMed Announces FDA Agreed Pathway To Trevyent NDA Resubmission

Dec 8 (Reuters) - SteadyMed Ltd:

* STEADYMED ANNOUNCES FDA AGREED PATHWAY TO TREVYENT NDA RESUBMISSION

* STEADYMED LTD - EXPECTS BOTH NDA SUBMISSION AND ACCEPTANCE OF TREVYENT TO OCCUR BEFORE END OF 2018

* STEADYMED LTD - ‍ STEADYMED HAS BEGUN PRE-DV ACTIVITIES, WHICH PRECEDE DV TESTING, WITH TREVYENT PERFORMANCE DATA BEING AVAILABLE AROUND MID 2018​

* STEADYMED LTD - FDA IS NOT REQUIRING STEADYMED TO CONDUCT ANY CLINICAL TRIALS TO PROVE SAFETY OR EFFICACY OF TREVYENT

* STEADYMED - FDA AGREED REPEATING IN VITRO DESIGN VERIFICATION TESTING ON FINAL TREVYENT PRODUCT SHOULD BE ADEQUATE FOR RESUBMISSION, ACCEPTANCE OF NDA