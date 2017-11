Nov 14 (Reuters) - Steadymed Ltd:

* ‍COURT OF APPEALS AFFIRMED A MARCH 31 RULING BY PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD INVALIDATING U.S. PATENT NO 8,497,393 OWNED BY UNITED THERAPEUTICS​

* ‍INVALIDITY DECISION WILL PRECLUDE UNITED THERAPEUTICS FROM ASSERTING ‘393 PATENT PRIOR TO STEADYMED‘S LAUNCH OF ITS TREVYENT PRODUCT​

* ‍FDA REGULATIONS REQUIRE THAT UNITED THERAPEUTICS “PROMPTLY NOTIFY FDA TO…WITHDRAW PATENT” FROM FDA‘S “ORANGE BOOK.”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: