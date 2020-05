Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp:

* STEALTH BIOTHERAPEUTICS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.04

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.09 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* COMPLETION OF PHASE 2B DRY AMD STUDY ENROLLMENT EXPECTED BY YEAR-END