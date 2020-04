BRIEF-Stealth Biotherapeutics Reports Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results And Recent Business Highlights

April 1 (Reuters) - Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp:

* STEALTH BIOTHERAPEUTICS REPORTS FISCAL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

* STEALTH BIOTHERAPEUTICS CORP - GUIDANCE ON REGULATORY PATH FOR BARTH SYNDROME EXPECTED MIDYEAR 2020

* STEALTH BIOTHERAPEUTICS CORP - COMPLETION OF PHASE 2B DRY AMD STUDY ENROLLMENT EXPECTED BY SECOND HALF 2020

* STEALTH BIOTHERAPEUTICS SEES COMPLETE ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 2B STUDY IN DRY AMD DURING H2 OF THIS YEAR, KEEPING CO ON-TRACK FOR H2 2021 TOP-LINE READ-OUT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: