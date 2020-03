BRIEF-Stealth Global Says 10% Organic Growth Target For FY20 At Risk

March 25 (Reuters) - Stealth Global Holdings Ltd:

* MARCH SALES HAVE BEEN UP IN AUSTRALIA DUE TO STRONG DEMAND FOR ESSENTIAL EVERYDAY PRODUCTS

* RECOGNISE THAT AT A POINT COVID-19 MAY IMPACT ON OPERATIONS

* DO NOT EXPECT SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON TRADING PERFORMANCE IN AUSTRALIAN BUSINESSES

* SHORT TERM ORGANIC GROWTH TARGET OF 10% FOR FY20 HAS MUCH HIGHER DEGREE OF RISK ASSOCIATED WITH IT

* IS NOT ABLE TO PROVIDE AN ESTIMATE OF IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON STEALTH’S FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEEN SOME WEAKNESS DUE TO DISRUPTION TO CUSTOMERS’ NORMAL OPERATIONS IN AFRICAN BUSINESS AND IN BSA BRANDS JOINT VENTURE IN UK

* UNDERTAKING RANGE OF MEASURES TO ENSURE COSTS ARE REDUCED TO BETTER MATCH SHORT TERM ENVIRONMENT