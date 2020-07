BRIEF-Steamboat Capital Partners Reports 12% Stake In Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

July 6 (Reuters) - Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc :

* STEAMBOAT CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 12.0% STAKE IN WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST AS OF JUNE 24 - SEC FILING

* STEAMBOAT CAPITAL PARTNERS - ON JUNE 24, SENT A LETTER TO WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST BOARD VIA EMAIL

* STEAMBOAT CAPITAL PARTNERS - IN LETTER TO WHEELER REIT, REQUESTING MEETING BE CALLED TO ELECT DIRECTORS TO REPRESENT SERIES D PREFERRED SHAREHOLDERS

* STEAMBOAT CAPITAL PARTNERS - IN LETTER TO WHEELER REIT, INDICATING POTENTIAL CANDIDATES TO NOMINATE