BRIEF-Steamboat Capital Partners Reports 5.8% Stake In International Money Express

March 9 (Reuters) - International Money Express Inc :

* STEAMBOAT CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 5.8% STAKE IN INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS INC AS OF FEBRUARY 26, 2020 - SEC FILING

* STEAMBOAT CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC SAYS PURCHASED INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS BASED ON BELIEF THAT SHARES, WHEN PURCHASED, WERE “UNDERVALUED”

* STEAMBOAT CAPITAL PARTNERS - ON JAN 28, PARSA KIAI MET WITH INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS AND PROPOSED THAT HE BE ADDED TO BOARD AT NEXT CONVENIENT OPPORTUNITY Source text : (bit.ly/38EA4kO) Further company coverage: