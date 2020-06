June 3 (Reuters) - Steel Authority of India Ltd:

* STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LTD SAYS FEW EMPLOYEES OF CO’S CORPORATE OFFICE AT LODI ROAD, NEW DELHI HAVE BEEN TESTED CORONA POSITIVE

* STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LTD SAYS GOVERNMENT APPOINTED AGENCY HAS BEEN ENGAGED TO DO FUMIGATION AT CO’S HQ AT LODI ROAD

* STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LTD SAYS CORPORATE OFFICE HAS BEEN CLOSED FOR JUNE 3 AND JUNE 4