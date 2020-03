Steel Connect Inc:

* STEEL CONNECT ANNOUNCES BOARD FEE DEFERRALS

* STEEL CONNECT - DUE TO SITUATION CONCERNING CORONAVIRUS, BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEFERRAL OF ALL BOARD FEES THROUGH Q2 OF CALENDAR YEAR 2020

* STEEL CONNECT - WILL REVIEW CONTINUING DECISION QUARTERLY THROUGHOUT CALENDAR YEAR 2020