BRIEF-Steel Dynamics expects Q3 adj EPS of $0.63 to $0.67 excluding items
#Market News
September 19, 2017 / 10:08 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Steel Dynamics expects Q3 adj EPS of $0.63 to $0.67 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Steel Dynamics Inc

* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.63 to $0.67 excluding items

* Steel dynamics provides third quarter 2017 guidance and announces third quarter 2017 cash dividend

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.63 to $0.67 excluding items

* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.61 to $0.65 including items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Steel dynamics inc - ‍q3 eps guidance includes estimated charges of approximately $0.02 per diluted share, related to q3 debt refinancing activities​

* Steel dynamics inc - ‍q3 2017 profitability from company’s steel operations is expected to be similar to sequential q2 results​

* Steel Dynamics Inc - ‍company’s flat roll operations anticipate lower sequential earnings due to metal spread compression in q3​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
