BRIEF-Steel Dynamics expects Q3 adj EPS of $0.63 to $0.67 excluding items

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Steel Dynamics Inc
* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.63 to $0.67 excluding items
* Steel dynamics provides third quarter 2017 guidance and announces third quarter 2017 cash dividend
* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.61 to $0.65 including items
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Steel dynamics inc - q3 eps guidance includes estimated charges of approximately $0.02 per diluted share, related to q3 debt refinancing activities
* Steel dynamics inc - q3 2017 profitability from company’s steel operations is expected to be similar to sequential q2 results
* Steel Dynamics Inc - company's flat roll operations anticipate lower sequential earnings due to metal spread compression in q3