BRIEF-Steel Dynamics Provides First Quarter 2020 Earnings Guidance

March 18 (Reuters) - Steel Dynamics Inc:

* STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* SEES Q1 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83 TO $0.87

* SEES Q1 2020 PROFITABILITY FOR CO’S METALS RECYCLING PLATFORM TO IMPROVE WHEN COMPARED TO SEQUENTIAL Q4 RESULTS

* AT THIS TIME CO’S STEEL & STEEL FABRICATION ORDER BACKLOGS ARE STRONG AND CUSTOMER ORDER ACTIVITY HAS REMAINED STEADY

* CO EXPECTS SPREAD OF COVID-19, OTHERS TO IMPACT ORDER ACTIVITY IN COMING WEEKS