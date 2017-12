BRIEF-Steel Dynamics Q3 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.66 Excluding Items

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Steel Dynamics Inc:

* STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 GUIDANCE

* SEES Q4 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48 TO $0.52

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.66 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.65 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 2017 PROFITABLY FOR COMPANY‘S METALS RECYCLING PLATFORM IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN CONSISTENT WITH SEQUENTIAL Q3 RESULTS

* ESTIMATED Q4 2017 EARNINGS GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE IMPACT FROM ANY PROPOSED CHANGE TO FEDERAL TAX LEGISLATION IN UNITED STATES

* Q4 2017 PROFITABILITY FROM CO‘S OVERALL STEEL OPERATIONS EXPECTED TO DECREASE VERSUS Q3 RESULTS

* ANTICIPATED LOWER Q4 EARNINGS ARE DRIVEN BY COMPANY‘S FLAT ROLL OPERATIONS

* STEEL DYNAMICS - OVERALL AVERAGE FLAT ROLL STEEL PRICING IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE MORE THAN CONSUMED SCRAP RAW MATERIAL COSTS IN Q4

* LONG PRODUCT OPERATIONS ALSO ANTICIPATE LOWER SEQUENTIAL EARNINGS BASED ON LOWER SHIPMENTS IN Q4